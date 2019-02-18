NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two men were injured during a double shooting in north St. Louis Monday afternoon.
According to the St. Louis Police Department, the shooting happened around 2 p.m. in the Greater Ville neighborhood on Lexington Avenue near Fairgrounds Park.
Two men, ages 24 and 31, arrived at a local hospital suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, police said. Following the shooting, the 24-year-old victim was listed in critical/stable condition, and the other was listed as stable.
The victims told police they were driving in the area when the occupants of a dark sedan fired shots into their vehicle.
The investigation is ongoing.
