ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An investigation is underway after a man was found shot inside a crashed car in north St. Louis Friday night.
Around 9:30 p.m., officers arrived to Goodfellow and Delmar after a car crashed into a utility police. Police found a man shot inside.
He was critically injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Detectives said the shooting initially happen near Lillian Ave and Wilborn in Jennings.
No additional information has been released. Anyone with information should call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS(8477).
