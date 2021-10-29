ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- At least one man is seriously injured after a driver hit a St. Louis City firetruck that was on the scene of an accident.
Police said the driver lost control of their vehicle on eastbound Interstate 70 past Goodfellow, hit the firetruck and ended up with serious injuries. The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Friday.
The man was taken to a hospital and is in critical and unstable condition. No other serious injuries were reported. Three other passengers were listed in the police report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.