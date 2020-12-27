ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis man was shot just before closing time for bars along Main Street in St. Charles Saturday.
As bars were closing for the night, officers started doing foot patrols in the 200 block of North Main Street just before 11 p.m. While patrolling the area, they heard gunshots behind a business.
Police found a 32-year-old man from St. Louis lying in the parking lot with two gunshot wounds.
The 32-year-old was critically injured and taken to a local hospital. A person of interest, a 26-year-old man from Bel Ridge, was later arrested. A handgun was also seized at the scene.
No additional information has been released.
Anyone with information should call the St. Charles Police at 636-949-3320.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.