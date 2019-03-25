NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 22-year-old man is recovering after being shot in the head Sunday afternoon in North City.
Officers arrived to the 1700 block of Preservation just after 2:30 p.m. and found a 22-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was sent to an area hospital in critical condition.
No additional information has been released.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.