NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A double shooting in north St. Louis left one man in critical condition Friday night.
Police said a 27-year-old man was shot in the head around 11 p.m. near the 2900 block of Herbert in the JeffVanderLou neighborhood.
Before officers arrived, a 19-year-old man was dropped off at a nearby hospital after he was shot in the hip.
Homicide detectives were called to the scene. The investigation is ongoing.
