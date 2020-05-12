SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Homicide detectives are investigating an overnight shooting in south St. Louis that left a man in critical condition.
Officers found a man in his early 20s shot in the head around 12:30 a.m. in the 3900 block of S. Compton.
Limited information about the shooting or potential suspect(s) have been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.