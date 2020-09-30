COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A man is in critical condition after a three-car accident on Interstate 55 in Collinsville.
Officials with the Illinois State Police said the driver of a 2013 Volkswagen Passat was driving northbound on I-55 around 3:28 p.m. when he swerved and hit a car. The driver of the other car then lost control and hit the car on its right.
The Passat then overturned several times and the 38-year-old driver was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police said the drivers of the two other cars didn't want any medical treatment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.