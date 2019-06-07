ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – There is one member of the Blues organization that gets to see the excitement from center ice but may not get enough credit.
That man is Jim Schmuke, who has been with the Blues for 39 years. He has been driving the Zamboni for the past 31 years.
He says resurfacing the ice during the playoffs is more exciting that ever before.
“It's always pretty cool because you know you're doing something that needs to be done, trying to do the best that you can, but as it goes on farther in the playoffs, the stakes get higher and it gets more exciting," said Schmuke.
Jim says he is looking forward to Game 6 and is hoping the Blues win the Stanley Cup on home ice.
