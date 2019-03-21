ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A man was shot in the back in downtown St. Louis on Thursday evening.
Police said the shooting happened just before 6:00 p.m. near the intersection of Tucker and Clark, just a few blocks from Enterprise Center.
Police said someone inside a black sedan fired shots into a stolen white sedan, hitting someone inside.
The man was conscious and breathing when he was taken to a hospital.
Three suspects in the black sedan were taken into custody. The white sedan was reported stolen from Soulard on Tuesday.
Police say they will be holding a press conference about the shooting at 7:45 p.m.
