WILDWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man walking across the country in a bear costume has made it to St. Louis.
The man is walking from Los Angeles to New York to raise money for various charities. Wednesday night, he posted video of his stop in Wildwood. Thursday afternoon he was seen walking on Manchester near Lindbergh.
Since the start of his walk almost 100 days ago, he has raised more than $8,500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.