The man is walking from Los Angeles to New York to raise money for various charities. Wednesday night, he posted video of his stop in Wildwood. Thursday afternoon he was seen walking on Manchester near Lindbergh.

Since the start of his walk almost 100 days ago, he has raised more than $8,500.

