WOOD RIVER, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Madison County authorities have identified the man fatally injured in a motorcycle crash in Wood River, Illinois that occurred Friday on Madison Ave. at 2nd St.
William Morales, 28, was pronounced dead on April 12, 2019 at the Emergency Department of Alton Memorial Hospital after life saving measures were unsuccessful.
Preliminary autopsy results indicated the decedent died as a result of blunt trauma to the torso. Police do not yet know if alcohol or drugs were involved.
The incident remains under investigation by the Wood River Police Department, Illinois State Police Accident Reconstruction Division and the Madison County Coroner’s Office.
Funeral arrangements are pending with Wojstrom Funeral Home in Pontoon Beach, Illinois.
