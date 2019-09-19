O'FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man was found dead at an O’Fallon, Missouri business Thursday morning.
The victim, identified as 36-year-old Kenneth Atchison, of St. Clair, Missouri, was found at R&R Contracting and Sanitation on Lone Star Drive around 6:30 a.m. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
"Workers arrived on scene here at R and R and discovered a co-worker unresponsive, some type of work-related accident," said O'Fallon Police Ofc. Tony Michalka. "We responded on scene and attempted life-saving measures, however, the individual was pronounced deceased here on scene."
According to an official, the man died from traumatic injuries. A worker on the scene told News 4 the accident involved a forklift but police said they are investigating exactly what occurred.
Authorities have determined the cause of his death to be an accident and it is still under investigation.
No other information has been released.
