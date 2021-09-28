FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A man was shot and killed in Ferguson Sunday morning, police tell News 4.
The shooting happened around 7:15 a.m. in the 1700 block of Barbados Lane, which is near Ferguson's border with an unincorporated area of St. Louis County. The man, 40-year-old Lester Robinson, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The St. Louis County Crimes Against Persons Unit is investigating. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 and leave an anonymous tip.
