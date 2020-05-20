CEDAR HILL, Mo (KMOV.com) -- A man has been hospitalized with serious injuries after being hit by a stolen car in Cedar Hill Wednesday night.
According to police, the man ran to stop someone from taking his car at a gas station at Highway 30 and Local Hillsboro Road and at the same time, another car was stolen and it took off.
They are unsure which car actually hit the man.
Officers chased both vehicles, one on Highway and one on Interstate 55.
Officers lost one of the cars while the other car crashed on I-55 and the driver ran away. The driver was taken in custody.
