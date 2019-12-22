Man hospitalized following shooting near Riverview

RIVERVIEW, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man is recovering at a local hospital after being shot early Sunday morning.
Officers arrived to the 10400 block of Riverview for a report of a shooting around 5:45 a.m. Once there, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in his arm.
No additional information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.
