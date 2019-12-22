RIVERVIEW, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man is recovering at a local hospital after being shot early Sunday morning in north St. Louis City.
Officers arrived to the 10400 block of Riverview for a report of a shooting around 5:20 a.m. Once there, they found a man shot in the leg.
The 36-year-old man told police he was shot while sitting in his parked car in the Baden neighborhood.
No additional information has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.