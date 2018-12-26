NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A 25-year-old man was hospitalized after his father shot him in reported self-defense during a family dispute on Christmas night in Baden, Mo.
Police said a fist fight occurred between two brothers at a home on the 1200 block of McLaran around 9:40 p.m. The 45-year-old father of the two sons attempted to break up the fight, when one of his sons pulled out a handgun and attempted to shoot the father, but missed.
While being shot at, the father retrieved his handgun and shot the 25-year-old son. The son was taken to a local hospital suffering from two gunshots to his abdomen and two gunshots to his right leg.
The son was listed in critical condition.
Police said multiple witnesses corroborated the father’s account of the incident.
The Domestic Abuse Response Team is handling the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.