WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man is injured after being hit at a Wentzville intersection Thursday afternoon.
According to authorities, an adult man was transported with life-threatening injuries after being struck at E. Pitman Ave and Luetkenhaus Blvd.
Northbound Luetkenhaus Blvd. remains closed from E. Pitman to E. Pearce Blvd. as officers investigate the incident.
