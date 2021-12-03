Man hospitalized after shooting in Ferguson

FERGSUON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police are investigating a Friday morning shooting in Ferguson.
Officers were called to the 1300 block of Sharondale around 10:20 a.m. for a shooting. When they arrived, officers rendered aid to the shooting victim and rushed him to an area hospital. His condition is not known at this time.
Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information is urged to call police at 314-522-3100.
