FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man was taken to the hospital after a Florissant home exploded Sunday morning.
Just before 8 a.m., firefighters with the Florissant Valley Fire Protection District were called to the 400 block of Paddlewheel Drive.
The home sustained structural damage to the main floor, exterior walls and roof. A man was taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries, according to the Florissant Valley Fire Protection District.
The Ferguson Fire Department said the explosion was caused by a natural gas leak. Spire crews were on the scene following the explosion. The explosion is believed to be an isolated incident.
