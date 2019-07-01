UNION, Mo (KMOV.com) --- A 34-year-old man is recovering at a local hospital after falling almost 80 yards down a cliff during an act of chilvary in Union, Mo. Sunday.
According to police, Wesley Hughes, 34, was attempting to get his girlfriend's purse that had fallen near a cliff in the 700 block of Clearview Road. While trying to get the purse, Hughes fell down 75 yards.
Hughes told officers that he lost consciousness during the fall and had injured his back, police say.
Emergency responders were able to help the 34-year-old climb up the cliff.
Wesley was transported to an area hospital for treatment for his injuries.
