ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was injured during an early morning shooting in downtown St. Louis.
The shooting took place just before 2:30 a.m. Thursday at 11th and Washington Avenue.
Police said the man was shot in the chest and taken to the hospital.
A News 4 photographer at the scene noted the investigation was focused in the parking lot next to the Flamingo Bowl.
No further information has been released.
