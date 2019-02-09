ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man who was shot multiple times late Friday night is now in the hospital.
Police said a shooting occurred just after 7 p.m. Friday on St. Louis and Clara Avenues, which is near Goodfellow.
Police then said someone took the man to the hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.
News 4 is working to learn from police if they have any leads on a possible suspect.
This story will be updated when new information is available.
