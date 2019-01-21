MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man was taken to the hospital after an overnight house fire in Maryland Heights.
The 40-year-old man was reportedly in the basement of a home on Bennington Place when the fire started. He was rescued about 20 minutes after dispatch received the initial call.
The rest of the residents of the home were able to get out safely.
The condition of the rescued man has not been disclosed.
The cause of the fire has not been released.
