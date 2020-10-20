Family members told News 4 their loved one is in the hospital after his care stolen from a gas station in Soulard. They said he was pushed to the ground during the theft.

Family members told News 4 the man was at the Phillips 66 on Russell and 7th streets when he was pushed to the ground and his car was stolen around midnight.

After taking the Kia Soul, the suspect drove off.

The man suffered a head injury during the crime, according to family members.

No other details have been released.

