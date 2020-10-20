ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man is reportedly recovering in the hospital after being pushed to the ground during a theft in Soulard.
Family members told News 4 the man was at the Phillips 66 on Russell and 7th streets when he was pushed to the ground and his car was stolen around midnight.
After taking the Kia Soul, the suspect drove off.
The man suffered a head injury during the crime, according to family members.
No other details have been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.