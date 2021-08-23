ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was assaulted and robbed in St. Louis Sunday afternoon.
The 31-year-old told officers he was walking near Franklin and North Leonard around 3 p.m. when a man came up behind him and hit on the head with a two-by-four with nails on it. The victim was knocked unconscious and later awakened by someone who was passing by. The man then realized his wallet and money were missing.
The victim went to the 3300 block of Washington Avenue and contacted police. He was taken to the hospital with multiple contusions, abrasions and puncture wounds. A suspect is not currently in custody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.