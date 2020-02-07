ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in north St. Louis.
The man was struck around 2 a.m. Friday in the 3100 block of N. Grand.
A News 4 photographer at the scene saw a man being put on a stretcher and loaded into an ambulance before being taken to the hospital. Authorities have not disclosed the severity of any injuries.
It is currently unknown if the car that hit the man remained at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.