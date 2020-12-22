FENTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man was hospitalized Tuesday after an argument inside a car escalated to gunfire.
According to police, Fenton officers were called when a man inside a car was shot near Highway 141 and Gravois Bluffs Boulevard.
Authorities say there was an altercation while the man and the suspect were in the car, and at some point the suspect pulled out a gun and fired.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and is currently alive, and the suspect was taken into custody.
