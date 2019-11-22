CREVE COEUR, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A Jaguar was stolen from a dealership in Creve Coeur Friday morning.
Around 7:30 a.m., a suspect drove through the Plaza Land Rover parking lot in a stolen red Toyota Camry. According to police, the suspect parked the car at an apartment complex behind the dealership. He then walked to the dealership, where he stole a 2009 white Jaguar that was parked unlocked and running.
Police said the suspect was wearing black pants, a white mask, black gloves and a black hoodie with the hoodie up at the time of the theft.
No other information has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.