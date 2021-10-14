ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man hit someone with his gun and stole his wallet on the St. Louis Arch grounds, police say.
The man approached another man and a woman Wednesday evening around 7:40, the report says. The suspect was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, sunglasses and a blue face mask.
The two victims told police they were walking on the Arch grounds when the suspect approached them, pointed his gun at them and demanded the man's wallet. Police say the suspect got away with the wallet.
The victims refused to get medical treatment, according to the report.
