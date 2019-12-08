ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was taken to a hospital after getting hit with a metal pipe in an attempted robbery in north St. Louis City.
Police said the 35-year-old victim was walking in the 6100 block of Martin Luther King Drive in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood when two men approached him. Police said one of the men shouted at the victim and asked him to give them his money.
The victim told the suspects he didn't have any money and started fighting with one of the suspects. The suspect then picked up a metal pipe and hit the victim in the forehead, police said.
The suspects left the scene on foot. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Police said both suspects are black men. One of them was wearing a black jacket and light-colored pants. The other one was wearing a sweatshirt, a red hat and red shoes.
