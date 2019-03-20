ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was assaulted and had his tennis shoes stolen Tuesday afternoon.
The 27-year-old victim told police he was walking in the area of Shenandoah and Jefferson around 12:30 p.m. when he was approached by three suspects who were in a black sedan. Two of the suspects exited the car and began hitting the victim in his head with their fists.
One of the suspects then hit the man across the head with a gun and took his cell phone and tennis shoes, according to police.
After the assault and robbery, the two suspects got back inside the car and the vehicle drove away.
The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
The investigation is ongoing.
