ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was carjacked while pumping gas south of downtown St. Louis Tuesday afternoon.
Police said the 58-year-old was gassing his vehicle at the ZX Gas Station in the 1000 block of S. Broadway when he was pushed to the ground from behind around 3:15 p.m. He said he was then hit in the head with a handgun and then the suspects demanded his car keys.
The victim complied with the demands. The two suspects then drove off in the victim’s 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee.
The victim was taken the hospital.
The investigation is ongoing.
