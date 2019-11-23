SAWYERVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A man was killed after attempting to catch his daughter's pet on Illinois Route 4 and a pickup hit him Friday afternoon in Macoupin County.
Illinois State Police said 44-year-old Brian Cox was in the northbound lanes of Route 4 trying to catch a goose when a Ford pickup hit him in the roadway around 4:55 p.m. Friday.
A family friend told News 4 the goose is his daughter's pet.
Police said Cox was pronounced dead on the scene.
No other information was released.
