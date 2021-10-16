AFTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man was hit and killed Saturday evening in south St. Louis County.
Officers with the St. Louis County Police Department said the man was hit in the 5900 block of South Lindbergh Blvd around 8:30 p.m.
The man died from his injuries. No other information was released.
