FENTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A pedestrian was hit and killed Thursday night in Fenton, police say.
According to the St. Louis County Police Department, a man was hit by a car in the 600 block of Gravois Bluffs around 6:35 p.m.
The man was hit in the parking lot and was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with police, police said.
Anyone with any information on this incident can contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or remain anonymous by calling CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS (8477).
No other information was made available.
