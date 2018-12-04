MONROE COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) - Police said a 37-year-old man from Redbud hit a garbage and was killed in Monroe County on Tuesday afternoon.
The accident happened near the intersection Illinois Route 156 and Trout Camp Road around 2:50 p.m.
The man was driving a blue 2007 Dodge Durango eastbound on Highway 156 and lost control off the car to the right of the road. Police said he over corrected and hit a garbage truck that was going westbound.
The driver of the Durango was killed. The driver of the garbage truck suffered minor injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
