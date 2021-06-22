WRIGHT CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A 22-year-old man was hit by a train and killed in Wright City, Mo. Tuesday evening.
Missouri State Highway Patrol told News 4 the accident happened around 5:00 p.m. on train tracks Route H. Aron Wilson of Wright City was walking eastbound on or near the tracks when he was hit by Norfolk Southern train.
Aron was pronounced dead at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.