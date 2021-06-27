ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was killed after getting hit by a semi-truck in Soulard Sunday afternoon.
Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the male victim was hit by the semi near the area of Lafayette Avenue and South 7th Street before 5:30 p.m. The victim died on the scene.
No other information was released.
