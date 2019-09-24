FESTUS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man crossing the street near the YMCA in Festus was hit by a car Tuesday evening, police say.
The accident happened in the 1300 block of YMCA Drive around 7:00 p.m.
The victim suffered critical injuries and was airlifted to a hospital. The driver stayed at the scene.
Other information was not immediately known.
