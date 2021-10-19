SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A pedestrian died after being hit by a car near the River Des Peres in South City Monday night.
The incident happened at 8:15 p.m. near the intersection of Hampton and Gravois. According to St. Louis police, the driver of Hyundai Elantra stuck a man as he was crossing the street. His identity has not been released.
The driver remained on the scene. Accident reconstruction crews are handling the ongoing investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.