SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - A man was hit by a car and killed in South County Saturday night, police tell News 4.
The accident happened in the 5900 block of S. Lindbergh around 8:30 p.m. A man was walking across the road when a 2015 Ford sedan going eastbound on Lindbergh hit him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two people were inside the car, both stayed on scene and refused medical treatment, police say.
