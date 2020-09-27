NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was hit by a car and killed in North City Sunday evening.
Police a man was crossing the road near Wright and Florissant when he was hit by a car just after 6:30 p.m.
Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene. The driver remained at the scene.
Accident reconstruction crews are investigating.
