BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A man was killed after a car driver hit him Wednesday night in Belleville. 

Officials with the Belleville Police Department said the driver of a silver Saturn SUV hit a 40-year-old man Wednesday just before 10 p.m. on Lebanon Avenue near Sherman Street. The man later died. 

Police said the investigation has so far shown the man was at fault for the crash, saying he showed signs of intoxication at nearby stores before the accident. Officers are however still waiting for toxicology results.

Call Belleville police at 618-234-1212 if you know anything about this incident. 

