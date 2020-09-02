ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man has been taken to the hospital after being hit by a car at an intersection near Old North St. Louis.
Police said the car took off after hitting the man.
The crash happened around 9:12 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of N Florissant and N 20th.
Police have listed this as an "accident fatality" but confirmation of the man's condition is not available at this time.
Accident Reconstruction has been called to the scene.
