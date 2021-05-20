ST. LOUIS (KMOV.coM0 – A man was hit by a car during a shooting in north St. Louis Wednesday night.
Around 9:30 p.m. officers were called to a shooting in the 4200 block of Blair, where they found a 39-year-old woman shot in the head and a man uninjured. A 40-year-old man was then found near the 2500 block of North Grand with multiple lacerations to his face and arms as well as severe injuries to his leg.
Police said the man and woman found on Blair were inside a parked car when a suspect walked up and fired shots into their vehicle. The woman then drove to the 4200 block of Blair and called police. During the shooting, the injured 40-year-old man ran onto Grand and was hit by a vehicle that drove off, police said.
The woman who was shot in the head was listed in stable condition at the hospital. The man who was hit by the car was taken to the hospital and listed in critical, stable condition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.