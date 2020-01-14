ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was taken to the hospital with critical injuries after being struck by a car in north St. Louis Tuesday morning.
The man was struck around 6:20 a.m. in the area of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and Union Boulevard.
Police said the vehicle that hit the man remained at the scene.
The injured man was taken to the hospital and listed in critical, unstable condition.
Accident reconstruction is handling the ongoing investigation, according to police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.