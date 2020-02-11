WEST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was hit by a car and killed in west St. Louis Tuesday afternoon.
The accident happened near the intersection of Page and Union around 4:30 p.m.
The victim was taken to a hospital where he later died. The car involved stayed at the scene.
Accident reconstruction crews are investigating.
