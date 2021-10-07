ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A person died after getting struck by a train in south St. Louis City Wednesday night.
Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the man was lying on the train tracks in the area of Bingham and Gravois in the Bevo neighborhood when a train hit him around 8:35 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not publicly identified him.
The incident is being handled as an "accidental death," police said.
